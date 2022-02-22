Pixar seems to have hit another slam dunk as Turning Red has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reactions on Twitter. Many are praising the coming-of-age tale Pixar presents here and how it showcases the great relationship between a mother and a daughter. People are also praising how the film doesn't shy away from the topics of puberty and really embraces it. Turning Red releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11, 2022.

Check Out The Reactions Below:

#TurningRed is a brilliant Pixar film for families to watch, a lot to enjoy & learn for adults & children alike. Not to mention the brilliant & inventive animation techniques used all throughout this film, such a cute & enjoyable film that’s definitely worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/5326Q0nKhm — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) February 21, 2022

#TurningRed is pure joy and absolute fun. Thoroughly enjoyable. A wonderful story about puberty and parenting from Domee Shi with a catchy soundtrack to boot. Rosalie Chiang is going to be a star. pic.twitter.com/NgHFjSI5a6 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 21, 2022

I related so hard to Turning Red. As a mom of girls & as a boy band fanatic. I get Mei, but I also get Ming. This a HEARTWARMING coming of age film about mothers & daughters, growing up, & embracing who you are -- beautiful in many ways. The end moved me to tears. #TurningRed pic.twitter.com/IWl5gqiqcq — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 21, 2022

#TurningRed/ #PixarTurningRed is hilarious, heartfelt & unapologetically horny. A sentimental story about parental problems, puberty & pandas that’s endearingly oddball & off-kilter in the best way. Good world building & teen bops. Sandra Oh & newcomer Rosalie Chiang are splendid pic.twitter.com/JTpiSSrnm7 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 21, 2022

#TurningRed is so, so wonderful. Co-writer/director Domee Shi is the real deal, a filmmaker who fearlessly breaks new ground both in terms of storytelling and design. This movie is just as much fun as you've imagined, and way more emotional/spiritual than you could have dreamed💖 pic.twitter.com/gPMHD1cxbV — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 21, 2022

I've been sitting here after watching an early screening of #TurningRed trying to put my initial reaction into words, and all I can come up with is...I think Turning Red is going to be a sensation. I feel like we're in the calm before the storm. The red panda storm. pic.twitter.com/R0Q5OJ5HxP — Upcoming Pixar (@upcomingpixar) February 21, 2022

Pixar’s #TurningRed is absolute joy! Seeing Meilin tear through early 2000s Toronto gave me the biggest smile on my face. Domee Shi has crafted one of @Pixar’s finest movies to date and has brought the multiculturalism of the city to life. @PixarTurningRed @DisneyStudiosCA pic.twitter.com/YWwr7A20Kj — Shahbaz - The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 21, 2022

