Pixar seems to have hit another slam dunk as Turning Red has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reactions on Twitter. Many are praising the coming-of-age tale Pixar presents here and how it showcases the great relationship between a mother and a daughter. People are also praising how the film doesn't shy away from the topics of puberty and really embraces it. Turning Red releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11, 2022.

Check Out The Reactions Below:

