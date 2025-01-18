Coldplay's Chris Martin is taking the internet by storm for serving a spectacular concert at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. As the rock band performed their biggest hits, one moment stood out—Chris chanting "Jai Shri Ram" from a fan's placard, sparking an overwhelming reaction from the crowd. The chant, deeply tied to Hindu god Lord Ram, had fans cheering in unison. The heartwarming moment is just one highlight from Coldplay's first electrifying gig in Mumbai. To note, the British rock band will continue to captivate audiences with shows at the same venue on January 18 and 19, 2025. Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Chris Martin Greets Concertgoers in Hindi As DY Patil Stadium Illuminates for the Gig (Watch Inside Videos).

'Jai Shri Ram', Says Coldplay's Chris Martin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)