Singer Jennie Kim aka Jennie has announced about her ‘solo journey’ ahead of New Year 2024. The BLACKPINK member took to Instagram to share this big news with fans on Instagram. The K-pop star shared that she has launched her own label called OA, which stands for ODD ATELIER. Jennie wrote, “This Year Was Filled With Many Accomplishments, And I’m So Thankful For All The Love I’ve Received. I’m Also Excited About What’s To Come, As I Start My Solo Journey In 2024 With A Company That I Have Established Called OA. Please Show Lots Of Love For My New Start With OA And Of Course, BLACKPINK.” BLACKPINK’s Jennie on Group’s Future Projects: ‘We Promise To Bring You Music and Performances That Light Up Your World’.

Jennie Launches Her Own Label OA

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

About ODD ATELIER

