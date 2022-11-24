BTS' Jin will reportedly enlist in the military on December 13. BigHit also released a statement asking for fan' understanding, since it is difficult to confirm the news about his service. According to reports Jin will undergo bootcamp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province for five weeks, after which he will be deployed to the frontline units. BTS’ Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ Becomes Longest Number 1 Charting Song by a Kpop Solo Act Since PSY on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart.

View Tweet Here:

BTS's Jin Will Reportedly Enlist In The Military On December 13https://t.co/4xAf8RE5aI — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)