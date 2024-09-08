When Kim Namjoon, aka BTS RM, said “V is different,” he really meant it—Kim Taehyung is truly one-of-a-kind! If you’re an ARMY, you know what we're talking about. From spontaneous Weverse lives to random comments, Taehyung’s antics are legendary. Recently, he upped the ante by joining a random Kakoa Talk (KKT) group chat and posting a selfie. When the group didn’t believe it was him, he playfully shared a mirror shot with the message: “How’s everyone doing~? I joined because the verification process elsewhere was too tough. Oh, haha. Aren’t you going to say hello?” He ended with, “I have to do the evening roll call now. I’ll come hang out again next time. You worked hard today!”. Well, no one believed it was V but to prove that he randomly shared a mirror selfie of himself wearing his military uniform. No that's something random and interesting to make any BTS ARMY go crazy. BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung’s Buzz Cut Steals the Spotlight, Praises RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Neva Play’ Track on Weverse (View Pic).

What Is KakaoTalk?

KakaoTalk, often called KaTalk in South Korea, is a popular instant messaging app and online services platform run by Kakao Corporation.

TAEHYUNG apparently joined a random kakaotalk group chat and told them he was kim taehyung but they didn’t believe so he just dropped this mirror selca omg?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6bRnD53xcr — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@sevenrchive) September 8, 2024

Taehyung joined a random army KKT server and posted a selfie Kim Taehyung: How is everyone doing~? Kim Taehyung: I came here because the verification process in other rooms was too difficult. Kim Taehyung: Oh, haha Kim Taehyung: Aren't you going to say hello? He posted a… https://t.co/bUJUTmW6zq pic.twitter.com/Npgb5qAhRU — VStreamTeam 🎶 (@VTeamBase) September 8, 2024

TAEHYUNG JOINED A KAKAO TALK GC AND POSTED THIS SELCA ALONG WITH MESSAGES 😭😭😭 HE IS CRAZY FOR THIS OMG GG pic.twitter.com/T63cXOJhf6 — 𝚃𝚔 (@Taekoomania) September 8, 2024

