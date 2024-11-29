BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, never disappoints with his music videos. The BTS member, who is currently serving in the military, released his music video featuring vocalist Park Hyo-shin. The track tells the story of Taehyung, who is like 'Pygmalion', a sculptor who falls in love with the statue he carved. As soon as the video was released, there was no doubt that netizens would talk about it. ARMYs simply can't stop discussing the storytelling, the vocals, and the track, which feels more like art than a music video. The track was released on November 29. BTS V’ ‘Winter Ahead’: Kim Taehyung and Park Hyo-Shin’s Track Is a Heartfelt Romance That Feels Like Warm Hug in the Cold (Watch Video).

‘Winter Ahead’ Track

Unbelievably Stunning

winter ahead mv taehyung you are so unbelievably stunning pic.twitter.com/nqmbI4CTVu — ✩⡱ (@taeteland) November 29, 2024

Hands Appreciation Post

winter ahead hands appreciation post pic.twitter.com/kyxWcMPgm0 — taehyung pretty hands (@kthprettyhands) November 29, 2024

Love

THE WAY TAE NOT ONLY ADMIRES HER IN HER SLEEP BUT ALSO THE X HE DREW AS A SYMBOL OF HIS CREATION OF LOVE V IS COMING WINTER AHEAD IS COMING WINTER AHEAD OUT NOW#WinterAhead #VxParkHyoShin pic.twitter.com/vy5l8EbaOx — bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) November 29, 2024

OMG... Kim Taehyung

True

