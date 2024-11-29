On November 29, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, finally released his eagerly awaited digital single 'Winter Ahead'. This six-minute music video, talks about love, change of heart, imagination, happiness and celebration and love. This time, he's teamed up with his close friend and renowned vocalist, Park Hyo-shin, to bring a track that promises to be a soulful reflection on the passage of time and the shifting seasons before Christmas. The track talks about V's imagination and how he crumbles it later. V known for his vocals, have presented the music video in a way which feels like a warm hug on the coldest day of the year. With themes that deeply resonate with V's introspective artistry, this collaboration is set to touch the hearts of listeners, offering a beautiful exploration of life's changing rhythms. BTS’ V ‘Winter Ahead’ Teaser Featuring Singer Park Hyo Shin Out; ARMY Goes Wild Over Kim Taehyung’s Appearance in the Single – See Reactions.

‘Winter Ahead’ Music Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)