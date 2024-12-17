BIGBANG's G-Dragon and BLACKPINK's Jisoo are all set to perform at the Empire Music Fest 2025 in Hong Kong. Although the news has yet to be confirmed by the artists' respective agencies, recent reports suggest that the K-Pop stars are set to headline the music festival. This exciting update has thrilled BLINKs, who have been eagerly awaiting activity from their favourite idol, while the other members of BLACKPINK remain occupied with various commitments. MAMA 2024: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung Reunite on Stage After 9 Years; K-Pop Legends Perform Iconic Hits ‘Bang Bang Bang’ and ‘Fantastic Baby’ (Watch Video).

G-Dragon and Jisoo To Headline Empire Music Fest 2025

According to recent discussions by fans on X (previously Twitter), BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be performing at the Empire Music Fest 2025 on January 5 and 6 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong. Joining her will be her YG Entertainment Oppa and mentor, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, who recently shook the K-Pop world with his thunderous comeback. X is filled with enthusiasm among fans, and predictions suggest that official announcements regarding the same will be made soon.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo To Headline Empire Music Fest 2025 in Hong Kong

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon To Join BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at the Empire Music Fest 2025?

It was also revealed by the organisers that the BLACKPINK star will be unveiling her new solo song during the performance and also sit down to interact with fans after the event. In March 2023, Jisoo released her first solo track, "FLOWER," and since then, BLINKs have been eagerly awaiting updates on her solo work. Meanwhile, K-Pop legend G-Dragon made a sensational solo comeback this year with the tracks "POWER" and "HOME SWEET HOME."

G-Dragon's MAMA 2024 performance currently has more views than BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars' "APT" performance in the award show. Just saying—that's the impact the King of K-Pop has on fans. Additionally, G-Dragon has a massive fan following in China, and it will be interesting to see the crowd's response during his performance at the Empire Music Fest 2025. ‘G-Dragon Really Is THAT Idol’: Netizens React As South Koreans Play K-Pop Legend’s 2013 Track ‘Crooked’ at Protests Against President Yoon Suk-yeol.

G-Dragon is also gearing up to host a new variety show titled Good Day alongside PD Kim Tae Ho.

