K-pop lovers were in seventh heaven when G-Dragon recently performed 'Crooked', which was nothing short of iconic, with an energy that electrified every fan in the crowd. The star closed the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon with this unforgettable performance, held on December 25 at Inspire Arena in Incheon. The loud fan chants echoing throughout the arena prove just how powerful this song has become, almost like a national anthem for K-pop enthusiasts worldwide. For those who aren't familiar, the track was released as part of his second studio album Coup d'Etat in 2013. His live performances only amplify the impact of this track, creating unforgettable moments that K-pop fans will cherish forever. ‘G-Dragon Really Is THAT Idol’: Netizens React As South Koreans Play K-Pop Legend’s 2013 Track ‘Crooked’ at Protests Against President Yoon Suk-yeol.

G-Dragon’s ‘Crooked’ Performance at SBS Gayo Daejeon Leaves Fans Calling It ‘Unforgettable’

GDRAGON PERFORMING CROOKED AKA KOREA NATIONAL ANTHEM LIKE PLS LISTEN TO THE LOUD FANCHANT FROM THE CROWD pic.twitter.com/eEd30lVgEG — 𝗾𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝘆𝘂𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗸 ᴖ̈ (@smokinjiyong) December 25, 2024

