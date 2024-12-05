Recently, BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon, shared a heartfelt post on Weverse, reflecting on how his days have been going in the military. He encouraged ARMY to take care of themselves and assured them to be okay. RM expressed his regret about not being able to spend Christmas with ARMY but promised that he would always be there for them. Immediately after, BTS V, Kim Taehyung, left a comment, saying, "the same heart," expressing his support and affection. BTS RM Aka Kim Namjoon Birthday: Not a Pop Icon, Global Superstar’s Dad Wanted His Brilliant Son To Join THIS Industry.

‘I Miss You’: BTS RM’s Emotional Christmas Message, BTS V Reacts With ‘The Same Heart’ Comment

