K-pop singer BamBam made a major impact at the K-Town Town Festival 2024 in Mumbai, leaving every desi K-pop fan in awe. The GOT7 member delivered an unforgettable performance, with his electrifying stage presence, impressive dance moves, and heartwarming interaction with fans. One of the most memorable moments of the night came when BamBam spoke in Hindi, telling his fans, “Main Tumse Pyaar Karta Hoon” (I love you), which had the crowd going wild. But that wasn’t all—during the fan event, BamBam revealed some exciting news for Ahgase. He shared that he is responsible for creating the first track for GOT7’s highly anticipated 2025 comeback. This announcement is sure to raise the excitement for their return, and fans can’t wait for what’s to come next year. ‘Are You Guys Having Fun?’: GOT7’s BamBam Thrills K-Pop Fans With Debut Performance at K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai (Watch Video).

