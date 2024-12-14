GOT7's BamBam made his highly anticipated debut in India at the K-Town Festival 2 on December 14, in Mumbai. As the crowd cheered, BamBam interacted with them, asking, "Are you guys having fun?" When the fans responded enthusiastically, he smiled and replied, "I am having fun too." The atmosphere was electric as the fans, excited to see the K-pop star in person. Dressed in a blackout, no doubt the K-pop singer set the set on fire with his tracks. GOT7 Is Back on Stage! K-Pop Group’s New Album Arrives in January 2025 – Here’s Why IGOT7 Should Be Thrilled.

K-Town Festival 2: GOT7’s BamBam Debuts in India, Engages Fans With Epic Live Show

pic.twitter.com/6DUcgpHvGr BamBam said it’s an honor to perform in India and made sure to mention other fandoms too: 🐍: Ahgase make some noise! For my sunbaenims, EXOLs make some noise! And then for an artist that I really respect, make some noise for B.I! He always makes sure… — OT7Ahga Int Fanclub (@OT7Ahga) December 14, 2024

