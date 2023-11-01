In the highly-anticipated teaser for Sweet Home Season 2, viewers get a glimpse of Song Kang's Cha Hyun-soo, as he undergoes his first military experiment, intensifying the post-apocalyptic suspense. As survivors of Green Home continue to grapple with the dangers lurking outside, this teaser promises an action-packed and thrilling continuation of the series. Fans can look forward to more heart-pounding moments in the upcoming season. Squid Game Season 2: Park Gyu Young and Won Ji An Join Cast as Script Reading Begins for Netflix's Highly-Anticipated Sequel. Watch Sweet Home 2 Teaser: SWEET HOME SEASON 2 DECEMBER 1 pic.twitter.com/qcgvhTspsZ — Netflix (@netflix) November 1, 2023

