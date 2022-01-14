The Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti/Pongal 2022 is celebrated every year on January 14. For many, this day also marks the first day of the new year, according to the traditional Hindu Solar Calendar. And so on this special day, many celebs took to social media and wished fans on the auspicious occasion with heartfelt messages. Here, check it out.
Akshay Kumar:
Manoj Bajpayee
मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएँ !! 🌞🌞 pic.twitter.com/fwlHTjW59j
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 14, 2022
Tejasswi Prakash
May you rise high just like the colorful kites in the sky. Wishing you all a very happy Makar Sankranti! 🪁#makarsankrantiwishes #HappyMakarSankranti2022 #TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #BiggBoss15 #BBQueenTejasswi @justvoot @VootSelect @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/sC490SbTPn
— Tejasswi Prakash (@itsmetejasswi) January 14, 2022
Mohanlal
On this auspicious day I wish everyone a happy and blessed #MakarSankranti #Pongal #Bihu #Lohri #Uttarayan #poushsankranti
Celebrate with family in the safety of your home pic.twitter.com/Xhwgon2tD2
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 14, 2022
