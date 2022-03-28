Will Smith stunned everyone at the Oscars stage as he slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife at the grand Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. Now a 6-Year old Tweet about a user predicting this is going viral on the internet.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face .... He has no choice — J A S O N (@_ja_s_on_) February 29, 2016

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)