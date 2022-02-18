The much-anticipated action film Aaraattu starring Mohanlal released at the theatres today (February 18). Touted to be a mass entertainer, the Malayalam movie is helmed by B Unnikrishnan with AR Rahman churning the music. Now, after the first day first show, early reviews of the film are out , and well netizens are enjoying Aaraattu. As Twitterati are going gaga over Mohanlal's avatar in the 'predictable' flick. Read it below. Aaraattu Theme Song Thalayude Vilayattu: Mohanlal Is Fierce in This Rap Number From B Unnikrishnan Directorial (Watch Lyrical Video).

Mass Entertainer!

#Aaraattu - a Perfect Mass Entertainer From Lalettan.If Your a Fan Of Such Oriented Film, Definitely It Will Be a Perfect Theatrical Experience. Action Sequence, Especially Pre Interval Action Scene 💥 BGM 👌 Mass Entertainer തലയുടെ വിളയാട്ടം Sure Shot To 🔥 Rating - 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/xTf5ATAsJM — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) February 18, 2022

Yussss!

Aarattu is an out and out entertaining roller coaster ride. Go for it, you won't regret it. It's been a while since we whistled and clapped inside the theatre and Aarattu makes sure that you do this to the fullest extent possible.#Aaraattu #AaraattuFromFeb18 #AaraattuDay pic.twitter.com/V759RBiOFJ — Siddharth Menassery (@SiddhuMenassery) February 18, 2022

Oh Damn!

#Aaraattu Second half is a big mess with all kind of cliches coming into play from an outdated flashback to a poor revenge track. Hence the much hyped Rahman cameo didn't make the impact it shud have. Forgettable film. pic.twitter.com/Ln2sxx2dBm — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) February 18, 2022

Yay!

#Aaraattu first half : +ves mohanlal 🔥 energy screen presence fun and costumes his show lot of vintage lalettan things💥 comedy and action🔥,intro💥title card😍best and interval 👊 song onnam kandam❤️dance small steps but❤️ shraddha character role impressive 🥰mass dailogues 🤩 — Ashok karthikeyan (@Ashokkarthikey4) February 18, 2022

Second Half... Nay?

After An Engaging First Half Followed By Average 2nd Half #Aaraattu Is Ordinary Mass Flick Which Will Entertain Fans And Mass Movie Lovers Predictable Story Line With Expected Twists Old 🍷In New 🧂#Mohanlal#aarattumovie#AaraattuFdfs#AaraattuReview https://t.co/89TM7r6Whe — Box Office Analyst (@BOanalystteam) February 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)