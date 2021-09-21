Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh has been hospitalised in Hyderabad after he got infected with dengue and low blood platelet count. The actor's team released an official statement regarding his health, which stated that he is taken care of by the doctors and any development further will be communicated officially. The actor was rushed to the hospital on September 18.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)