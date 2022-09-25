Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier would be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Thunivu – No Guts No Glory. The leads have taken off to Bangkok for the final schedule of H Vinoth directorial. Ajith and Manju were spotted at the Chennai Airport and video of the same has gone viral on the internet. Thunivu – No Guts No Glory: Ajith Kumar’s Mass Look From H Vinoth’s Next Makes Fans Say ‘Vera Level’ (View Second Poster).

Ajith Kumar And Manju Warrier At Chennai Airport

#AjithKumar & Manju Warrier spotted in Chennai airport. They are off to Bangkok to complete the final schedule of #Thunivu. pic.twitter.com/oNHf7Y1TUJ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)