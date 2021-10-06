Akhanda is the upcoming Telugu film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth, Poorna and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the team has completed the shoot of the film and a wrap up party was hosted for the same. Pictures from the even are all over the internet. C Ram Prasad is handling the cinematography and S Thaman is composing the film’s music. The makers are yet to confirm the film’s release date.

Akhanda Wrap Up Party Pictures

