SSB jawan Rauf Ansari, a resident of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, has threatened to self-immolate on March 22 if authorities fail to act against a local goon who allegedly "captured" his house. Ansari claims he built the house four years ago with his savings but found it occupied upon his return from duty. Despite repeated appeals to police and district officials, no action has been taken. The accused, Santosh Kumar, has allegedly threatened to implicate him under the SC-ST Act and get him fired if he demands his house back. Desperate for justice, Ansari has submitted multiple petitions and has now warned of committing suicide in uniform steps if his house is not returned. A viral video of Ansari pleading for help has now drawn police attention, with officials stating that action will be taken per legal procedures. Mirzapur: Girl Rains Slaps on Auto-Rickshaw Driver, UP Police Assure Action After Video Goes Viral.

Mirzapur Police Reacts to Viral Video of SSB Jawan’s Ordeal

संदर्भित प्रकरण में प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना हलिया को नियमानुसार कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)