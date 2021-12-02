The makers of Bangarraju have released the teaser of the romantic track “Naa Kosam” and ‘dedicated to all the lovers and people who are in love’. The song sung by Sid Sriram gives glimpses of Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty’s adorable chemistry in the upcoming film. The love ballad has been composed by Anup Rubens and the lyrics of it has been penned by Balaji. The full song will be dropped online on December 5.

Watch The Teaser Of Naa Kosam Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)