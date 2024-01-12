Dhanush's latest film, Captain Miller, starring him in the lead role, has made a remarkable debut on the global cinema stage. The movie, which premiered with special morning shows outside Tamil Nadu, received praise from the audience. In Tamil Nadu, the First Day First Show (FDFS) commenced at 9 am, and Dhanush's fans enthusiastically embraced the film. Adding to the celebration, Dhanush's sons Yatra and Linga joined fans in Chennai to witness the Pongal release of their father's film, Captain Miller, during its FDFS at a local theatre. Watch their viral video below! Captain Miller: Teaser of Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan’s Upcoming Film to Drop on This DATE! (View Post)

Yatra And Linga At Captain Miller FDFS

