Vishwak Sen's highly anticipated film, Gaami, finally hit theatres on March 8. Touted as a survival thriller, the film follows a man's quest to find answers to his mysterious illness. Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the film is backed by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the banner of Karthik Kult Creations and presented by UV Creations. Now, if you are planning to watch the movie, go for it, as it has received a positive response. Well, as per netizens, the screenplay, visuals and performances are the film's highlights. Check it out! Gaami Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Vishwak Sen's Film!

'Visual Extravangza'

#Gaami Review : 3/5 🔥 An immersive experience driven purely by its screenplay, featuring 3 parallel stories. @VishwakSenActor’s career best performance & he set the right tone for every characters & screenplay. Strong supporting cast. The visual extravagance of cinematography,… pic.twitter.com/OypBsXVWli — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 8, 2024

'Unique'

#Gaami Review : W A T C H I T ! Astonishingly, this movie provides a truly unique viewing experience. The director masterfully blends various genres into the script, crafting a film that is part fantasy, part adventure, and part thriller, all complemented by outstanding… — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) March 8, 2024

'Interesting Storyline'

#Gaami is one of the most unique attempts to come from Telugu Cinema. While the narration feels slow and dull at times, the interesting storyline coupled with the top notch visuals and music keep this one engaging. Vishwak and the rest of the cast have done well. Despite some of… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) March 8, 2024

'Excellent'

Excellent 2nd half. Though there was some minor flaws that can easily be overdraw with music and cinematography in 2nd half. Interlinking was also good. +Ve or -ve anni Reviews pakkanetani mustga watch cheyandi. Ee cinema aadali #Gaami https://t.co/qaRycgsKam — Nenevaro Neku Telusu (@ichowdary9) March 8, 2024

