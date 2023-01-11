RRR was nominated in multiple categories for the Golden Globe Awards, and Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SSS Rajamouli were all seen gracing the red carpet as well. RRR score composer MM Keeravani also attended the event and won Best Original Song trophy for his song "Naatu Naatu". The actors were seen cheering loud as he accepted his award onstage. RRR at Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Track Wins Best Original Song; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Scream With Joy for MM Keeravani.

MM Keeravani With His Award

