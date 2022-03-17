Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James would be hitting the screens worldwide today (March 17) on the occasion of their birth anniversary. Mohanlal shared a poster from the Power Star’s film and mentioned in his post “I'm sure your film #James is going to be a great one”.

Mohanlal On Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Film James

Dear Puneeth, I'm sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you...#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/n1B3B8UwKk — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 16, 2022

