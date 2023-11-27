Following the success of the Kannada film Kantara in 2021, the much-anticipated prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, has been revealed by lead actor and director Rishab Shetty. The first look and teaser showcase Shetty in a ferocious avatar, creating excitement among fans. The movie, praised as a blockbuster, had initially been announced as Part 2, but Chapter 1 was later decided upon during the filming of Kantara. The storyline, revolving around a Kambala champion and his clash with a forest officer, promises a captivating experience. Kantara Chapter 1: First Look Of Rishab Shetty’s Prequel To Be Out On November 27 (View Post).

Watch Kantara Chapter 1 First Look Video Here:

