Maamannan is the upcoming political thriller featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu. The makers shared that the film’s audio launch will be taking place tomorrow, June 1, at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. There will be a live concert for the same. Ahead of the audio launch, Maamannan makers have dropped a new poster featuring Udhay and Keerthy and they look adorable together. AR Rahman has composed the music of this upcoming Tamil film that is produced under Red Giant Movies’ banner. Maamannan First Look: Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu Look Intense in This Poster; Mari Selvaraj’s Film To Release in June.

Maamannan Audio Launch Update

