Major actor Adivi Sesh recently met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. The actor shared a picture of his meet-and-greet and mentioned in his post, “He promised to extend full support for our MAJOR promise fund for NDA aspirants. It was an incredible moment.” Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Committed Act Leaves a ‘Major’ Impact in This Likeable Biopic.

Adivi Sesh With Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

We will be showing the film to the entire family in the next few days. Was an absolute delight to meet Shri @AUThackeray as well. Thank you #MaheshManjrekar ji for being the bridge for our efforts :) @CMOMaharashtra #MajorTheFilm🇮🇳❤️ — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)