Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery could be seen partying it up to celebrate the end of shooting Malaikottai Vaaliban. Cast and crew members gathered together at a club as the actor and director cut a cake and popped open a champagne bottle. In the video everyone can be seen enjoying the "pack up party" as they dance and drink alcohol. Malaikottai Vaaliban: Marathi Actress Sonalee Kulkarni Feels ‘Honoured’ To Be Part of Mohanlal – Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Film!

Malaikottai Vaaliban End of Shoot Party:

