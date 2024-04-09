Malayalam star Tovino Thomas made an exciting announcement on April 9 regarding an upcoming film. Tovino took to his social media handles to share the first-look poster of his production, Marana Mass. The upcoming Malayalam language film will be helmed by Sivaprasad and will star Minnal Murali fame Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan and Siju Sunny Suresh Krishna, among others. The poster hints at a comedy film. Tovino produces Marana Mass in association with Worldwide Films. Sharing the poster on his X (previously Twitter) handle, Tovino wrote, "Unveiling the title look poster of #MaranaMass! Get ready for a fun ride with @basiljoseph25, #RajeshMadhavan, #SijuSunny, #SureshKrishna and many more !! Produced by Tovino Thomas Productions In association with Worldwide Films. Stay tuned for more updates!!!" Nadikar Teaser: Tovino Thomas' Is A 'Failed' Superstar in Lal Jr's Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Marana Mass Poster Here:

‘MaranaMass’ 🍌⚰️ ’മരണമാസ്സ്‌’ 🍌⚰️ *Not a mass padam !!! Unveiling the title look poster of #MaranaMass! Get ready for a fun ride with @basiljoseph25 , #RajeshMadhavan, #SijuSunny, #SureshKrishna and many more !! Produced by Tovino Thomas Productions In association with… pic.twitter.com/wQaK2NoWnu — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) April 9, 2024

