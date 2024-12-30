Malayalam star Unni Mukundan's Marco hit the big screens on December 20. The A-rated movie directed by Haneef Adeni received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Surprisingly, the Unni Mukundan starrer has been doing well in Hindi. Thanks to the positive word of mouth. Marco collected INR 30.10 lakh in its first week, followed by 1.49 crore in the second week. The total collections of Marco in Hindi now stand at INR 1.79 crore. Produced by Cubes Entertainments and Unni Mukundan Films, Marco was reportedly made on a budget of INR 30 crore. ‘Marco’ Movie Review: Unni Mukundan Brings Swag to a Gory, Disturbingly Violent Action-Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Marco’ Box Office Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)