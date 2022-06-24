Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan have teamed up for director Bobby’s film that is tentatively titled as Mega 154. The makers have released the first look poster and confirmed that it would hit the big screens during the time of Sankranthi next year, January 2023. The filmmaker mentioned in his post, “Make way for MASS MOOLA VIRAT for this Sankranthi 2023”. Mega 154: Chiranjeevi Welcomes Shruti Haasan on Board on Women’s Day 2022!

Mega 154 First Look Poster

