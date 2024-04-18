The makers of HanuMan fame Teja Sajja's upcoming film have finally revealed the new poster, the title and the release date for the movie. The upcoming adventure drama is now titled Mirai. Taking to their X (previously Twitter) handle, People Media Factory shared a new poster for the film and wrote, "From the hush of ancient narratives Comes a thrilling, adventurous saga of a #SuperYodha #PMF36 x #TejaSajja6 Titled as #MIRAI #MIRAITitleGlimpse out nowIn Cinemas on 18th APRIL 2025 ~ 2D & 3D". Speaking of the glimpse is based on the story of King Ashoka and his secret 9. The story revolves around 9 warriors who are trusted with the task of protecting the mystery scriptures from the evil forces. The visuals look stunning and will surely leave you captivated throughout. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, Mirai also stars Ritika Nayak as the female lead. Mirai is slated to release in the theatres on April 18, 2025. Super Yodha: Teja Sajja Shares First Look As He Announces New Project With Karthik Gattamneni; Title Announcement on April 18 (See Pic).

