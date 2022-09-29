Naane Varuvean released in theatres today and cinephiles who managed to watch it already are going gaga about it on Twitter. Dhanush, who is seen in dual roles, has been hailed for his top notch performance as Prabhu and Kadhir. Not just that, the screenplay penned by the lead actor has also been lauded. Selvaraghavan’s direction and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s BGM too have left the critics impressed. Many are impressed how the team did not promote the film yet the content of Naane Varuvean stood out. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics on Twitter. Naane Varuvean Song Rendu Raaja: Dhanush and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s Trippy Number Will Have You Vibing (Watch Lyric Video).

Thrilling & Gripping Film

#NaaneVaruvean Interval: What a surprise! Thrilling and gripping film so far that brings in a brand new angle to what we've thought and keeps us pinned. @dhanushkraja is terrific, and @thisisysr has absolutely nailed it with merattal BGM! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 29, 2022

Horror + Thrill

Intriguing Watch

Don't read anything about #NaaneVaruvean if you want to enjoy it. The first half is definitely not the film we thought this was going to be. It is best experienced without a clue about what it is. — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) September 29, 2022

Refreshing Genre By Selvaraghavan

Best thing about #NaaneVaruvean is that the team didn’t promote the film and that’s a great move. So refreshing. Such a solid first half and this is @selvaraghavan making the best of the genre and giving us enough chilling moments. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) September 29, 2022

Perfect Actor & Director Combo

#NaaneVaruvean interval - Total surprise , the film ‘s content is super fresh. @dhanushkraja and @selvaraghavan have tried a new genre and it works like a charm. Not going to reveal the genre as it would be a surprise to the audiences too. Thoroughly enjoyable 👏👏👏 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) September 29, 2022

Impressed

Super glad that #Selvaraghavan, #Dhanush and the rest kept radio silence about #NaaneVaruvean... If possible, everyone should watch this with absolutely no idea about the film Adhu dhaan indha padathukku irukra biggest promotion. Thaaaaa... terrific so far!#NaaneVaruveanFDFS pic.twitter.com/jXqa8FVXRB — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) September 29, 2022

BGM By YSR

#NaaneVaruvean - An Emotional Psychological Horror Thriller with One Man Show - @dhanushkraja . He has showed great variation as loving dad #Prabhu & Stylish Antagonist #Kathir Interval suspense was USP of the film along with Yuvan’s BGM. Second half could have been better. — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) September 29, 2022

