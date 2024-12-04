Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding, one of the most awaited events, is finally happening today, December 4, at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple, who have kept their relationship private, are now ready to take the big plunge in front of their loved ones. While the wedding will be a private affair for their families and close friends, it will also see a number of prominent celebrities in attendance. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Allu Arjun and Family to Be on the Special Guest List to Attend the Ceremony at Annapurna Studios.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Guest List

The guest list for the wedding includes some of the biggest names from the South Indian film industry. Among the attendees will be Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara, Ram Charan, PV Sindhu, and the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families. Other luminaries include Jr NTR and power couples like Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, as well as Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Bridal Outfit

Reports suggest Sobhita Dhulipala will dazzle in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, intricately adorned with real gold zari, paying homage to her cultural heritage. Naga Chaitanya is expected to match her look with a complementary ensemble. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Video Rights Sold to Netflix for INR 50 Crore – Reports.

With a guest list filled with A-list celebrities, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding promises to be a grand affair that will leave a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

