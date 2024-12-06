Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) has set the box office ablaze with a record-breaking opening day. Directed by Sukumar, the film has earned an astonishing INR 72 crore on its first day, surpassing previous records set by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (INR 65.50 crore). This historic opening makes Pushpa 2 the highest Hindi opener of all time. With no significant competition in the coming days, the mass-action film is poised to break even more records at the box office. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Allu Arjun–Sukumar’s Action Drama Hits INR 175 Crore on Opening Day in India – Reports.

'Puspa 2' (Hindi) Creates History

