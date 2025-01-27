Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 The Rule is back, and this time, the action-packed blockbuster is set to offer viewers something special on the OTT platform. The reloaded version of the film will feature 23 extra minutes of footage, giving fans even more of what they love. With thrilling action sequences and unforgettable moments, this extended version is set to stream on Netflix soon. Don’t miss out on experiencing Allu Arjun’s iconic portrayal of Pushparaj in Pushpa 2 like never before, with additional content that promises to make the movie even more exciting! ‘Pushpa 2 Reloaded’: Allu Arjun Expresses Excitement As Extended Version of His Telugu Blockbuster Releases, Says ‘Hope You Have a New Experience’ (View Post).

Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Version

The man. The myth. The brAAnd 🔥 Pushpa’s rule is about to begin! 👊 Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada! pic.twitter.com/ZA1tUvNjAp — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)