Ram Charan had made his film debut in 2007 with Puri Jagannadh’s Chirutha. Today he completes 15 years of his journey in the film industry. His dad, megastar Chiranjeevi has congratulated him a heartfelt note. In his post he mentioned, “It is heartening how he has evolved as an Actor from #Chirutha to #Magadheera to #Rangasthalam to #RRR ..and now to #RC15 with Director Shankar.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu Completes 12 Years In The Film Industry! Actress Says, ‘Hoping My Love Story With Cinema Never Ends’.

Chiranjeevi’s Post For Son Ram Charan

On reaching the 15 years milestone, fondly reflecting on @AlwaysRamCharan ‘s journey in films. It is heartening how he has evolved as an Actor from #Chirutha to #Magadheera to #Rangasthalam to #RRR ..and now to #RC15 with Director Shankar pic.twitter.com/WKljqRzbyi — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 28, 2022

