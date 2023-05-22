Ram Charan arrived earlier at the G20 Summit which is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's major economies to discuss and address global issues. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science & Technology. was also among those present. While speaking at the podium, he joked that Ram Charan does not need introduction and that people come to see him and the other leaders there because Ram is present. Ram Charan Dances to RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ with Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok.

Jitendra Singh Jokes About Ram Charan

"#RamCharan is Here, I don't think i have to make any Introduction because people come to see us because we are Sitting Besides Him". - Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology.#RamCharanForG20Summit@AlwaysRamCharan 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/dwHoqNkbgN — Ujjwal Reddy (@HumanTsunaME) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)