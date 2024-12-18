Renowned Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket. The star all-rounder made the announcement after India vs Australia's third test match in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 18. Though R Ashwin did not participate in the match, he took the opportunity to make the announcement. Upon news of his retirement, the cricketing community, fans and admirers of the game bid their goodbye to the player. Malayalam star Prithviraj Skukumaran also reacted to R Ashwin's retirement. Taking to his Instagram stories, the L2: Empuraan actor shared a picture of the cricketer and wrote, "An all-time great with the red ball! Thank you for the memories champ!" Ravi Ashwin Retires: Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Timing of Indian Off-Spinner’s Retirement, Says ‘The Spinner Left India One Short’.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Reacts to Ravichandran Ashwin’s Retirement

(Photo Credits: @therealprithvi/ Instagram)

