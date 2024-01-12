Hombale Films is throwing a lavish success party in Bangalore today for the entire Salaar team. The party will be attended by the entire cast and crew, including Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Prithviraj. The event is set to take place at the High Ultra Lounge. Initial photos shared by Hombale Films X (Twitter) account display the extravagant party space. Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has reportedly achieved an impressive Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Additionally, a sequel, Salaar Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, is in the works. Check out the first glimpses of the party location below! Salaar: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel Seek Blessings at Mangalore’s Sri Durgaaparameshwari Temple After Film’s Success (Watch Video).

Salaar Success Party Lavish Location In Bangalore

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)