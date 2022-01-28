“Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava” is the hit number from Pushp: The Rise – Part 1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had grooved to this special dance number that was crooned by Indravathi Chauhan. Sophie Choudry tried this ‘epic song’ and did a cover version and we got to say, she nailed it. In fact, Samantha also couldn’t stop praising the version recreated by Sophie.

Sophie Choudry’s Cover Version Of Oo Antava

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reaction

Sophie Choudry singing Oo Antava (Photo Credits: Instagram)

