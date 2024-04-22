Superstar Rajinikanth and ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj have joined forces for their upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. Excitement mounts as the official title is set to be unveiled by the makers. Sun Pictures, the production house, teased fans with a monochrome still featuring the veteran actor’s retro look on a wristwatch, announcing that the ‘#Thalaivar171TitleReveal’ will take place today at 6pm. Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj Drops Thrilling New Poster Ahead of Rajinikanth Starrer’s Grand Title Reveal! (See Pic).

Thalaivar 171 Title Reveal Update

