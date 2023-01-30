What has been an already established rumour is now confirmed by the makers. Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj is directed Thalapathy 67, which is the filmmaker's second film directing Thalapathy Vijay after blockbuster hit, Master. The makers have shared a note on social media confirming the same. Anirudh is scoring the music. Thalapathy 67: Did Narain Really Say Thalapathy Vijay’s Film is Part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Here’s the Truth.

The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio 🔥 We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project ♥️ We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time. @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/0YMCbVbm97 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 30, 2023

Even Lokesh has put a tweet confirming the film with a pic with Vijay...

Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again ❤️ 🔥#Thalapathy67 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/4op68OjcPi — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 30, 2023

