With many South stars joining politics these days, will Thalapathy Vijay also step into the arena soon? Well, when asked about it, the actor brushed off the golden question by saying that it's his fans' wish. "If they want me to transform into 'Thalaivan', I can't stop that change'," he added in a TV interview.

SUSPENSE OVER VIJAY'S POLITICAL ENTRY@actorvijay has said that his entry into politics will depend on what his fans want and also the circumstances. Shilpa with the details. pic.twitter.com/ucN9ZpDEaT — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 11, 2022

