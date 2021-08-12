Thalapathy Vijay and MS Dhoni in one frame! Yes, this has happened, as when the Beast actor was shooting for his film in Chennai, Dhoni was also shooting in the same location for an ad film and that's how the two bumped into each other. Vijay and Dhoni met in the former's caravan.

Check It Out:

Both #ThalapathyVijay (#Beast) & #MSDhoni (ad film) were shooting in nearby sets put up at the Gokulam Studios. #Dhoni came over to meet; their quick meeting happened inside #Thalapathy's caravan; after the meet the star gave a warm send off to the captain. Semma moments👌👏 pic.twitter.com/9e3RtqlGdZ — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 12, 2021

