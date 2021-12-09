Thalapathy Vijay has a huge fan base across the country. Be it in good or the bad times, these fans have always extended him all the love and support. Twitter India has released #OnlyOnTwitter report and it has shared details of the most liked tweets, retweeted tweets and retweeted hashtags in the entertainment category. Vijay’s update on his upcoming film Beast first look has become the most liked and retweeted tweet in the entertainment category of 2021, whereas his film Master became the eighth most retweeted hashtag of 2021.

Beast

Beast (Photo Credits: Twitter India blog)

Master

Master (Photo Credits: Twitter India blog)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)