The Ghost stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan in the lead. The makers have released the actor’s first look from the film and described his character as ‘The Killing Machine’. Nagarjuna’s character can be seen dressed in a formal attire and seems to have hit down some men who can be seen on the ground. The teaser of the film helmed by Praveen Sattaru will be out on July 9. The Ghost: Pictures Of Nagarjuna Akkineni Performing High-Octane Action Sequence In Dubai For Praveen Sattaru’s Directorial Will Leave Fans Excited For The Film.

The Ghost First Look

