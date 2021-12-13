Rohith VS' directorial Kala which stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role has won big. As the thriller movie has bagged the title of Best Feature Film at Chicago International Indie Film Festival 2021. The South movie shares the trophy with Beyblade Girl. As soon as Thomas got to know about this good news, he shared it with fans.

Kala Wins Big:

Months later after all the hardwork, believing in a vision & executing it absolutely from deep down the heart,here’s our homemade work of art - #Kala, from #tovinothomasproductions, directed by dear #rohithvs, winning the Best Feature Film title at the Chicago Indie Film Festival pic.twitter.com/woxHUTMWQi — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) December 13, 2021

