Rocking star Yash is currently working on his next film, Toxic, which is helmed by acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas. The film has been making much buzz ever since its announcement in December 2023, but the casting for the upcoming Yash starrer still remains a mystery. In the latest update, it has been said that three leading ladies are in the film. It was earlier reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in a 'powerful role' and play Yash's sister in the film. Now, it has been reported that Kiara Advani is also on board. Though there have been no official confirmations regarding the same, it has been speculated that Shruti Haasan could be seen as the potential third female lead in Toxic. Toxic: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Play Yash's Sister in Geetu Mohandas' Directorial – Reports.

Kiara Advani Joins Yash and Kareena Kapoor in Toxic

